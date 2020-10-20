Farmacias de turno: martes 20 de octubre de 2020
ALLEN
Del Centro - Tomás Orell y Sarmiento - Tel: 4451621
BARILOCHE
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Angel (1) - San Martín 470 – local 4 - Tel: 4426304
CATRIEL
Boulevard - Hipólito Irigoyen y Países Bajos - Tel: 4915214
CENTENARIO
Rubbiani - San Martín 320 - Tel: 4890214
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Torres Lizasuain - San Martín 1381 - Tel: 442825
CINCO SALTOS
Salk - Blumetti y Ramos Mejia - Tel: 4983681
CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Alem 325 - Tel: 2996262640
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Lacar - Roca 147 - Tel: 4862777
FERNANDEZ ORO
Sánchez - Roca 10 - Tel: 299-4996990
GENERAL CONESA
De Pasquale - San Martín 628
GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Costanzo - Roca 1152 - Tel: 4422479
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
Catriel - Catriel 243 - Tel: 4428910
Del Pueblo - Mitre 73 - Tel: 4422374
PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte V - av. Keidel y 9 de julio - Tel: 4863426
PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Romero - San Martín 1004 - Tel: 4887223
RÍO COLORADO
Comahue - Sarmiento 401 - Tel: 432680
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371
VIEDMA
Avenida - J.M. Guido 1015 - Tel: 427676
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
La Botica - Primeros Pobladores 501 - Tel: 4494750
VILLA REGINA
Raíces - Luis Beltrán 599 - Tel: 4461143
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
