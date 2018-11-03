Los mejores disfraces de los famosos en Halloween

Puede que Heidi Klum aún esté un poco verde.
Es que la supermodelo y presentadora de TV se vistió como la princesa Fiona de “Shrek” s para su 19na fiesta anual de Noche de Brujas. Pero no compró un disfraz en una tienda.
Klum, de 45 años, publicó en Instagram su transformación de horas, que incluyó el uso de prótesis y un montón de maquillaje verde oliva.
Su novio, Tom Kaulitz, se vistió de Shrek.
No fueron los únicos famosos que se disfrazaron. Mirá la galería de fotos de esa fiesta:
Heidi Klum, como Fiona, de cuerpo entero
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Happy Halloween! ?? . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden??). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum. Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) el 31 Oct, 2018 a las 1:09 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram We raging! ☕️ #HappyHalloween2018 ?????? Una publicación compartida de Kate Hudson (@katehudson) el 31 Oct, 2018 a las 9:46 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram They got candy? LEGO! Una publicación compartida de Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) el 31 Oct, 2018 a las 3:17 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addamas for #Halloween ?? Una publicación compartida de Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) el 1 Nov, 2018 a las 2:12 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram We ready for all the smoke??!!!! Don’t roll up, cause if you do it’s gone be trouble, trouble! #halloweenchronicles?? Una publicación compartida de LeBron James (@kingjames) el 1 Nov, 2018 a las 9:00 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Happy Halloween ?? Una publicación compartida de Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency) el 31 Oct, 2018 a las 8:46 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram And best Halloween costume #atMDD goes to... <?? by @craigrobins cc @handmaidsonhulu> Una publicación compartida de Miami Design District (@miamidesigndistrict) el 31 Oct, 2018 a las 3:58 PDT
