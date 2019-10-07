Farmacias de turno: lunes 07 de octubre de 2019
ALLEN
Norte - Perito Moreno 50 - Tel: 4451134
BARILOCHE
De Miguel - Mitre 130 - Tel: 4423025
Patagónica - Diag. Capraro 1050 - Tel: 4422537
Del Mallin (1) - Rolando 1202 - Tel: 4424613
CATRIEL
Catriel II - Clemente Zurita 123 - Tel: 4915013
CENTENARIO
Agostini - Buenos Aires 486 - Tel: 4898092
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Amely - Kennedy 927 - Tel: 442812
CINCO SALTOS
Cinco Saltos - Rivadavia 502 - Tel: 4981338
CIPOLLETTI
De la Roca - Roca 219 - Tel: 4783777
La Botica - Toschi y Las Acacias - Tel: 4781541
Austral - Mengelle 1907 - Tel: 4790472
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Lacar - Roca 147 - Tel: 4862777
FERNANDEZ ORO
s - datos
GENERAL CONESA
De Pasquale - San Martín 628
GENERAL ROCA
Araucana - Villegas y Santa Cruz - Tel: 154415740
Zavatti - Sarmiento 371(Terminal de ómnibus) - Tel: 4430065
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
José Rosa - José Rosa 920 - Tel: 4423474
Del Pueblo - Dr. Ramon 4100 - Tel: 4006233
PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte V - av. Keidel y 9 de julio - Tel: 4863426
PLOTTIER
Nueva Integral - Buenos Aires 121 - Tel: 4932500
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Rincón - Presidente Perón 1069 - Tel: 4887366
RÍO COLORADO
Sigma - Berutti y San Martín - Tel: 432828
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Austral - Elordi 765 - Tel: 427393
La Vega - Q. Martin 14 - Tel: 421605
VIEDMA
Caseros - Caseros 1304 - Tel: 432458
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Maiten - Arrayanes 66 - Tel: 4494000
Puerto Manzano - Arrayanes 6510 - Tel: 4475277
VILLA REGINA
Raíces - Luis Beltrán 599 - Tel: 4461143
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Del Alto - Cristóbal Colón 824 - Tel: 15695188
(1) Hasta las 23
(2) Hasta las 24
(3) Hasta las 22
