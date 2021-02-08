Farmacias de turno: lunes 08 de febrero de 2021
ALLEN
Ciudad - Tomás Orell 384 - Tel: 4452556
BARILOCHE
Patagónica - Diag. Capraro 1050 - Tel: 4422537
De Miguel - Mitre 130 - Tel: 4423025
San Agustín (1) - Onelli 2400 - Tel: 4528565
CATRIEL
Catriel II - Clemente Zurita 123 - Tel: 4915013
CENTENARIO
Agostini - Buenos Aires 486 - Tel: 4898092
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Amely - Kennedy 927 - Tel: 442812
CINCO SALTOS
Allende - San Martín 201 - Tel: 4980325
CIPOLLETTI
De la Roca - Roca 219 - Tel: 4783777
La Botica - Toschi y Las Acacias - Tel: 4781541
Austral - Mengelle 1907 - Tel: 4790472
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Lacar - Roca 147 - Tel: 4862777
FERNANDEZ ORO
Integral - avenida Cipolletti 495 - Tel: 299-4996699
GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456
GENERAL ROCA
San Martín 6 - Sarmiento 1462
Araucana - Villegas y Santa Cruz - Tel: 154415740
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
De la Cruz - Los Pehuenes 108 - Tel: 491431
NEUQUÉN
Del Bosque - Islas Malvinas 525 - Tel: 4438981
Farmacéuticos Asociados - San Martín 1450 - Tel: 4475777
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Nueva Integral - Buenos Aires 121 - Tel: 4932500
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Rincón - presidente Perón 1069 - Tel: 4887366
RÍO COLORADO
Río Colorado - Juan B. Justo 699 - Tel: 432099
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Austral - Elordi 765 - Tel: 427393
La Vega - Q. Martin 14 - Tel: 421605
VIEDMA
Ayestaran - Zatti y Alberdi - Tel: 423866
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Maiten - Arrayanes 66 - Tel: 4494000
Puerto Manzano - Arrayanes 6510 - Tel: 4475277
VILLA REGINA
Regina - Alberdi 797 - Tel: 4464828
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122
(1) Hasta las 23
(2) Hasta las 24
(3) Hasta las 22
