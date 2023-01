Presidenta peruana pidió perdón por los muertos en las protestas, pero aseguró que no va a renunciar

Demonstrators hold a blockade in the Pan-American highway at La Joya to demand the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Arequipa, Peru on January 12, 2023. - Leftist groups announced mobilizations in Lima this Thursday to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and early elections, as part of the protests that left at least 42 dead in just over a month, with major outbreaks in Andean areas such as Cusco, a mecca of tourism whose airport closed for security. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)