Video muestra la brutal agresión a martillazos contra Paul Pelosi

This image from video from police body-worn camera footage, released by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Paul Pelosi, right, fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant, David DePape, during a attack at Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2022. DePape wrests the tool from Pelosi and lunges toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view of the video as officers rush into the house and subdue DePape. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)