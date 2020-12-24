Farmacias de Turno

Farmacias de turno: jueves 24 de diciembre de 2020

Por Redacción

Lo último




ALLEN
Ciudad - Tomás Orell 384 - Tel: 4452556

BARILOCHE
Barberis - Onelli 377 - Tel: 4524500
9 de Julio - 9 de julio 635 - Tel: 4428183
Farmacenter II (1) - Av. San Martín 620 - Tel: 4400707

CATRIEL
Del Centro - Av. San Martín 517 - Tel: 4915204

CENTENARIO
Global - Honduras 1195 - Tel: 4891394
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400

CHOELE CHOEL
Fuscagni - avenida San Martín 1192 - Tel: 443354

CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288

CIPOLLETTI
Fernandez - Villegas 87 - Tel: 4781220
Antu - Brentana 449 - Tel: 4772500
Apothekaria - Kennedy 245 - Tel: 4778215
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428

CUTRAL CO
Aconcagua - Av. Olascoaga esq. Alem - Tel: 4968015

FERNANDEZ ORO
Arrayanes - Yrigoyen y Arrayanes - 299-6267413

GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456

GENERAL ROCA
Tucumán - Tucumán 1545 - Tel: 4429282
Paniceres - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200

JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291

JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880

NEUQUÉN
Del Pueblo - Perticone 1401 - Tel: 4401939
Nueva Integral II - Cnel. Racedo 305 - Tel: 156589200

PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte III - San Martín 869 - Tel: 4862993

PLOTTIER
Magistral - Lainez 297 - Tel: 156313624

RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Facundo - Hipólito Yrigoyen 627 - Tel: 4886453

RÍO COLORADO
Sigma - Berutti y San Martín - Tel: 432828

S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Perito Moreno - Perito Moreno 1210 – local 6 - Tel: 414833
De Los Andes - La Rioja 10 - local 6 - Tel: 426181

VIEDMA
Caseros - Caseros 1304 - Tel: 432458
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Pharmacy Avenida - Arrayanes 275 - Tel: 4494896

VILLA REGINA
Raíces - Luis Beltrán 599 - Tel: 4461143
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365

ZAPALA
Brown - Brown y Malvinas Arg. - Tel: 424179

(1) Hasta las 23 h

(2) Hasta las 24 h

(3) Hasta las 22 h


SUSCRIBITE A NOTICIAS DIARIAS
Todos los días un correo con las noticias más importantes del día.

Comentarios


Temas

Ciudades

Servicios

Club Rio Negro

¡Pedí tu tarjeta!o llamá al 0800 222 2746
Farmacias de turno: jueves 24 de diciembre de 2020