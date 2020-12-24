Farmacias de turno: jueves 24 de diciembre de 2020
ALLEN
Ciudad - Tomás Orell 384 - Tel: 4452556
BARILOCHE
Barberis - Onelli 377 - Tel: 4524500
9 de Julio - 9 de julio 635 - Tel: 4428183
Farmacenter II (1) - Av. San Martín 620 - Tel: 4400707
CATRIEL
Del Centro - Av. San Martín 517 - Tel: 4915204
CENTENARIO
Global - Honduras 1195 - Tel: 4891394
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Fuscagni - avenida San Martín 1192 - Tel: 443354
CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288
CIPOLLETTI
Fernandez - Villegas 87 - Tel: 4781220
Antu - Brentana 449 - Tel: 4772500
Apothekaria - Kennedy 245 - Tel: 4778215
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Aconcagua - Av. Olascoaga esq. Alem - Tel: 4968015
FERNANDEZ ORO
Arrayanes - Yrigoyen y Arrayanes - 299-6267413
GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456
GENERAL ROCA
Tucumán - Tucumán 1545 - Tel: 4429282
Paniceres - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
Del Pueblo - Perticone 1401 - Tel: 4401939
Nueva Integral II - Cnel. Racedo 305 - Tel: 156589200
PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte III - San Martín 869 - Tel: 4862993
PLOTTIER
Magistral - Lainez 297 - Tel: 156313624
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Facundo - Hipólito Yrigoyen 627 - Tel: 4886453
RÍO COLORADO
Sigma - Berutti y San Martín - Tel: 432828
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Perito Moreno - Perito Moreno 1210 – local 6 - Tel: 414833
De Los Andes - La Rioja 10 - local 6 - Tel: 426181
VIEDMA
Caseros - Caseros 1304 - Tel: 432458
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Pharmacy Avenida - Arrayanes 275 - Tel: 4494896
VILLA REGINA
Raíces - Luis Beltrán 599 - Tel: 4461143
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Brown - Brown y Malvinas Arg. - Tel: 424179
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
