Farmacias de turno: jueves 8 de octubre de 2020
ALLEN
Del Centro - Tomás Orell y Sarmiento - Tel: 4451621
BARILOCHE
Avenida - A. Gallardo 395 - Tel: 4520717
Dr. Pasteur - Elordi 1164 - Tel: 4429676
Santa Lucía (1) - Av. Los Pioneros 3860 - Tel: 4442474
CATRIEL
Del Boulevard - Hipólito Irigoyen y Países Bajos - Tel: 4915214
CENTENARIO
Confluencia - Av. Libertador 806-local 2 - Tel: 4898544
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Vidoni Piu - Avellaneda 779 - Tel: 442327
CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288
CIPOLLETTI
Maturi - San Martín 459 - Tel: 4781243
Menguelle - Menguelle 1361 - Tel: 4783566
Naciones Unidas - Nac. Unidas 1021 - Tel: 4774678
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Cruz del Sur - Saenz Peña 276 - Tel: 4962946
FERNANDEZ ORO
Sánchez - Roca 10 - Tel: 299-4996990
GENERAL CONESA
Chader - 25 de Mayo 418
GENERAL ROCA
Carmelino - Mitre 355 - Tel: 4436903
San Juan - San Juan 1830 - Tel: 4431496
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Farmacentro - Coronel Suárez 357 - Tel: 492620
NEUQUÉN
Del Bosque II - Leloir 465 - Tel: 4434741
Braidotti - Belgrano 2095 - Tel: 4485003
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Magistral - Lainez 297 - 4933470
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San Benito - San Martín 586
RÍO COLORADO
Comahue - Sarmiento 401 - Tel: 432680
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Del Río - San Martín 405 - local 5 - Tel: 428842
Del Arenal - Los Ñires 87 - Tel: 421948
VIEDMA
De La Costa - Av. Raúl Alfonsín 950 - 02920 285833
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
La Botica - Primeros Pobladores 501 - Tel: 4494750
VILLA REGINA
Vázquez - Sarmiento 121
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Vallejos - Mitre 425 - Tel: 423015
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
