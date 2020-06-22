Farmacias de turno: lunes 22 de junio de 2020
ALLEN
Arrayán - San Martín y Aristóbulo del Valle - Tel: 4451973
BARILOCHE
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Angel (1) - San Martín 470 - local 4 - Tel: 4426304
CATRIEL
Boulevard - Hipólito Irigoyen y Países Bajos - Tel: 4915214
CENTENARIO
Confluencia - Av. Libertador 806-local 2 - Tel: 4898544
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Fuscagni - avenida San Martín 1192 - Tel: 443354
CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288
CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Villegas 517 - Tel: 4776659
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Amuyen III - Los Groselleros 33 - Tel: 4862686
FERNANDEZ ORO
Integral - avenida Cipolletti 495 - Tel: 299-4996699
GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456
GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Costanzo - Roca 1152 - Tel: 4422479
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
Nuestra Sra. Del Lujan - Collon Cura 814 - Tel: 4468080
Del Pueblo - Alberdi 290 - Tel: 4424032
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San Benito - San Martín 586
RÍO COLORADO
Comahue - Sarmiento 401 - Tel: 432680
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371
VIEDMA
Guidi - Saavedra 502 - Tel: 424452
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
De la Montaña - Arrayanes 207 - Tel: 4494317
VILLA REGINA
Martel - Castello 149
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
