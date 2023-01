La ola de frío en Afganistán ya provocó 166 muertos, según un nuevo balance oficial

Kabul (Afghanistan), 23/01/2023.- Afghan man sells traditional tea in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 January 2023. At least 104 people have been killed in Afghanistan by a powerful cold wave and flash floods in recent weeks, according to the disaster management ministry. Extremely low temperatures, with the minimum dropping to -20 degrees Celsius, and widespread snowfall in large parts of the country including the capital has also resulted in the death of around 70,000 head of cattle. (Inundaciones, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER