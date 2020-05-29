Mirá un adelanto de “Jazz, swing y tap”, el show de esta noche de FCP

El programa está integrado por “On the sunny side of the street” de Jimmy McHugh, “I’ve found a new baby” de Jack Palmer y Spencer Williams, “Stompin’ at the Savoy” de Edgar Sampson, “I can’t give you anything but love” de Jimmy McHugh, “In the mood” de Joe Garland, “Cotton tail” de Duke Ellington, “Mahogany hall stomp” de Louis Armstrong, “Moonlight serenade” de Glenn Miller, “It don’t mean a thing” de Duke Ellington, “Summertime” de George Gershwin, “Moonglow” de Hudson e Mills y “Sing, sing, sing” de Louis Prima.