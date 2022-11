«Se acabó» para Bolsonaro, pero sus fanáticos resisten frente a los cuarteles militares

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro hold a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "The people ask the army for help" during a protest against his defeat in the presidential runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Thousands of supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to his rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)