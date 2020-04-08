Pink confirmó que ella y su hijo se contagiaron coronavirus

La cantante anunció que ella y su hijo de tres años se contagiaron de coronavirus. En sus redes sociales contó cómo vivió la enfermedad.

"Hace dos semanas mi hijo de 3 años, Jameson, y yo comenzamos a experimentar síntomas de Covid-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico tenía acceso a unos tests y dimos positivo", señaló la cantante de hits como "Get the party started" y "Raise your glass".

"Hace unos días volvimos a realizarnos el examen y dio negativo, afortunadamente", añadió.

Además, la artista de 40 años apuntó contra Donald Trump: "Es una burla que no haga más sencillo el acceso a los exámenes. Esta enfermedad afecta a los jóvenes y ancianos, saludables y no saludables, ricos y pobres, y debemos hacer pruebas gratuitas y más accesibles para proteger a nuestros hijos, nuestras familias, nuestros amigos y nuestras comunidades".

Por otro lado, anunció que donará un millón de dólares a dos fondos de ayuda relacionados con el coronavirus.