Sol Castro muda su talento a Estados Unidos

🚨🚨🚨



We're pleased to announce the addition of Sol Castro to our Colonial family! 👋



Sol will be the first Argentinian player in program history, & has represented her home country in FIBA competition at the U18, U19, and Senior levels. 🇦🇷#ColonialPride 🔵🏀🔴 #HoopTownship pic.twitter.com/y0espmWYeY