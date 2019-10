Argentina venció a Estados Unidos en su debut en la Copa del Mundo

Missed the sensational win by Argentina 🇦🇷 against defending champions USA 🇺🇸? Then take a look at these #highlights… 😉#FIVBWorldCup LIVE & replays on https://t.co/h8HflquYf5

All World Cup info in https://t.co/fajcqp2eVl@USAvolleyball @Voley_FeVA pic.twitter.com/uvWOcfPrhG