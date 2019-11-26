Farmacias de turno: martes 26 de noviembre de 2019
ALLEN
Fernandez - Brown 218 - Tel: 4450729
BARILOCHE
Patagónica - Diag. Capraro 1050 - Tel: 4422537
De Miguel - Mitre 130 - Tel: 4423025
Total (1) - Gallardo 71 - Tel: 4426550
CATRIEL
Del Sol - Jujuy y Clemente Zurita - Tel: 4914644
CENTENARIO
Elébora II - Antártida Argentina 319 - Tel: 4891268
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Lavezini - Kennedy 625 - Tel: 442704
CINCO SALTOS
Fleming - Av. Cipolletti - Tel: 4983849
CIPOLLETTI
De la Roca - Roca 219 - Tel: 4783777
La Botica - Toschi y Las Acacias - Tel: 4781541
Austral - Mengelle 1907 - Tel: 4790472
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Amuyen III - Los Groselleros 33 - Tel: 4862686
FERNANDEZ ORO
Sin datos
GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456
GENERAL ROCA
Mendoza - Mendoza 1499 - Tel: 4425301
Zavatti - Sarmiento 371(Terminal de ómnibus) - Tel: 4430065
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
Las Bardas - Catriel al 1700 - Tel: 4480601
Neuquén - Sarmiento 160 - Tel: 4422027
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Nueva Integral - Buenos Aires 121 - Tel: 4932500
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San Benito - San Martín 586
RÍO COLORADO
Pasteur - Irigoyen 144 - Tel: 432037
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Austral - Elordi 765 - Tel: 427393
La Vega - Q. Martin 14 - Tel: 421605
VIEDMA
Farmacenter - Av. Zatti 77 - Tel: 426901
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Radal - Arrayanes 150 – local 3 - Tel: 4494404
VILLA REGINA
Regina - Alberdi 797 - Tel: 4464828
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Brown - Brown y Malvinas Arg. - Tel: 424179
(1) Hasta las 23
(2) Hasta las 24
(3) Hasta las 22
