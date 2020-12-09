Farmacias de Turno

Farmacias de turno: miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2020

Por Redacción




ALLEN
Herrera - Juan Domingo Perón 80 - Tel: 4452918

BARILOCHE
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Alta Catedral (1) - Plaza Amancay – local 8 – C° Catedral - Tel: 4460138

CATRIEL
Andina - Av. Mosconi y Argentina - Tel: 4912875

CENTENARIO
Global - Honduras 1195 - Tel: 4891394
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400

CHOELE CHOEL
Vidoni Piu - Avellaneda 779 - Tel: 442327

CINCO SALTOS
Fátima - Roca 802 - Tel: 4980208

CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Alem 325 - Tel: 2996262640
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428

CUTRAL CO
Amuyen III - Los Groselleros 33 - Tel: 4862686

FERNANDEZ ORO
Integral - avenida Cipolletti 495 - Tel: 299-4996699

GENERAL CONESA
Chader - 25 de Mayo 418

GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Carmelino - Mitre 355 - Tel: 4436903
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200

JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291

JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880

NEUQUÉN
Nuestra Sra. Del Lujan - Collon Cura 814 - Tel: 4468080
Del Pueblo - Alberdi 290 - Tel: 4424032

PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105

PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261

RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San José - Misiones 204 - Tel: 4886306-4888070

RÍO COLORADO
Sur - Irigoyen 535 - Tel: 432400

S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371

VIEDMA
Ochoa - 25 de mayo 1038 - Tel: 427800
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Maiten - Arrayanes 66 - Tel: 4494000
Puerto Manzano - Arrayanes 6510 - Tel: 4475277

VILLA REGINA
Regina - Alberdi 797 - Tel: 4464828
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365

ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122

(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h


SUSCRIBITE A NOTICIAS DIARIAS
Todos los días un correo con las noticias más importantes del día.

Comentarios


Temas

Ciudades

Servicios

Club Rio Negro

¡Pedí tu tarjeta!o llamá al 0800 222 2746
Farmacias de turno: miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2020