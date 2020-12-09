Farmacias de turno: miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2020
ALLEN
Herrera - Juan Domingo Perón 80 - Tel: 4452918
BARILOCHE
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Alta Catedral (1) - Plaza Amancay – local 8 – C° Catedral - Tel: 4460138
CATRIEL
Andina - Av. Mosconi y Argentina - Tel: 4912875
CENTENARIO
Global - Honduras 1195 - Tel: 4891394
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Vidoni Piu - Avellaneda 779 - Tel: 442327
CINCO SALTOS
Fátima - Roca 802 - Tel: 4980208
CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Alem 325 - Tel: 2996262640
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Amuyen III - Los Groselleros 33 - Tel: 4862686
FERNANDEZ ORO
Integral - avenida Cipolletti 495 - Tel: 299-4996699
GENERAL CONESA
Chader - 25 de Mayo 418
GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Carmelino - Mitre 355 - Tel: 4436903
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880
NEUQUÉN
Nuestra Sra. Del Lujan - Collon Cura 814 - Tel: 4468080
Del Pueblo - Alberdi 290 - Tel: 4424032
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San José - Misiones 204 - Tel: 4886306-4888070
RÍO COLORADO
Sur - Irigoyen 535 - Tel: 432400
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371
VIEDMA
Ochoa - 25 de mayo 1038 - Tel: 427800
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Maiten - Arrayanes 66 - Tel: 4494000
Puerto Manzano - Arrayanes 6510 - Tel: 4475277
VILLA REGINA
Regina - Alberdi 797 - Tel: 4464828
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
