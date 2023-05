Video: dramático ataque a tiros en Florida, reportan varios heridos en Hollywood Beach

Varias personas resultaron baleadas hoy en Hollywood Beach, Florida, luego de que una persona comenzara a disparar contra la gente y escapara del lugar.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach in Florida. According to CBS, at least seven people were shot and some of the victims are young children.



Permitless carry became law in the state in April. pic.twitter.com/C8P7iGhxaR