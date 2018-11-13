Los superhéroes se despidieron de Stan Lee

Todos sus hijos cinematográficos, quedaron huérfanos. Ayer murió, a los 95 años, Stan Lee, el creador de los superhéroes de Marvel, esos que disfrutamos en los cómics y en el cine. Y todos los “superhéroes” lo despidieron a través de sus redes sociales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark Una publicación compartida de Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:26 PST
Una publicación compartida de Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:26 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram "Mourning the Maker" Stan Lee • 1922 - 2018 ------------------------ #stanlee #ripstanlee #excelsior #marvel #spiderman #avengers #fantasticfour #xmen #marvellegends #hasbro #hasbrotoypic #hasbropulse #mcu #wolverine #marvelcomics #toygroup_alliance #toytribe #toptoyphotography #toyspotcollector #epictoyart #toyunion #toyspy #toydiscovery #hasbromarvellegends #exclucollective #acba #lumecube #toptoyphotos #hasbrotoys #collectorleague #acba Una publicación compartida de Trevor Williams (@onesix_shooter) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 10:11 PST
Una publicación compartida de Trevor Williams (@onesix_shooter) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 10:11 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Stan Lee'nin onlarca yarattığı Marvel karakterleri arasından en çok Spiderman'i sevdiğini biliyor muydunuz ? #excelsior Una publicación compartida de Geekhane (@geekhane) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:50 PST
Una publicación compartida de Geekhane (@geekhane) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:50 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram The Last caméo (2018) Rip stan lee and thank you for all #stanlee #excelsior #legography #lego #samsofy #bricknetwork #brickcentral #toyography Una publicación compartida de Samsofy (@samsofy.s) el 13 Nov, 2018 a las 2:31 PST
Una publicación compartida de Samsofy (@samsofy.s) el 13 Nov, 2018 a las 2:31 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Legends never die, They stay alive in millions of hearts forver ❤ R.I.P The God Of Marvel @therealstanlee ???? - Follow For More :@Marvel.DC.Team - ??Turn On Post Notifications✔️ - ?? Tag Your Friends ?? - Follow: @Dcmarvel.Daily?? - . . - |#Deadpool |#Dccomics |#Marvel |#Superman |#Spiderman |#JusticeLeague |#BlackPanther |#ScarletWitch |#SuicideSquad |#Batman |#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy |#Shazam |#Avengers |#Hulk |#WonderWoman |#Xmen |#CaptainAmerica |#IronMan |#Wolverine |#Thanos |#Venom |#CaptainMarvel |#Batman |#TheFlash |#HarleyQuinn |#DCEU | #AquaMan |#Thor |#MCU |#Tonystark Una publicación compartida de Ꮇᴀʀᴠᴇʟ ᎠᏟ Ꭰᴀɪʟʏ Ꮯᴏᴍɪᴄs Ꭼᴅɪᴛs (@marvel.dc.team) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:42 PST
Una publicación compartida de Ꮇᴀʀᴠᴇʟ ᎠᏟ Ꭰᴀɪʟʏ Ꮯᴏᴍɪᴄs Ꭼᴅɪᴛs (@marvel.dc.team) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:42 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram RIP #StanLee, you'll never be forgotten! Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 6:50 PST
Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 6:50 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Rest In Peace to the comic book and cameo legend @therealstanlee I’m ready to cry when I see him in Avengers 4 Animation credit: @bigoso_animations Una publicación compartida de Hey_Quality_Its_Me_Ya_Girl (@soshi_byuntae) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 5:53 PST
Una publicación compartida de Hey_Quality_Its_Me_Ya_Girl (@soshi_byuntae) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 5:53 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Rest In Peace, Stan Lee Una publicación compartida de Guy Who's Obsessed With X-men (@xmengeek) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 7:00 PST
Una publicación compartida de Guy Who's Obsessed With X-men (@xmengeek) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 7:00 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Thank you for everything Stan. ???? Hopefully we’ll get to see your cameo in Avengers 4. ?? Let your soul rest now, you’ll be greatly missed, especially to us comic book fans, you’re the one who started it all! ?? _ Follow: @dcmarvel_era _ Credits: @theblerdvision _ ?? Tag Your Friends! ??Share our posts in Groups! ??Turn On Post Notifications! • • • Tags: #Comics #Avengers4 #Spiderman #ironman #Thor #CaptainAmerica #BlackPanther #Avengers #InfinityWar #Marvel #MarvelComics #Avengers #Deadpool #CaptainMarvel #Darkseid #Venom #Thanos #Superman #StanLee Una publicación compartida de Ꮇᴀʀᴠᴇʟ | ᎠᏟ Comics Hub (@comicshub) el 13 Nov, 2018 a las 1:36 PST
Una publicación compartida de Ꮇᴀʀᴠᴇʟ | ᎠᏟ Comics Hub (@comicshub) el 13 Nov, 2018 a las 1:36 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Which is your favorite #StanLee cameo? Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 3:37 PST
Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 3:37 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram You gave us comics to read and cameo's to watch. Thank you @therealstanlee we will miss you❤ - #marvel#mcu#avengers#INFINITYWAR#AVENGERS4#antmanandthewasp#captainmarvel#guardiansofthegalaxy#mcu#ironman#captainamerica#wakanda#blackpanther#shuri#loki#tomholland#spiderman#infinitystones#asgard#groot#stormbreaker#mcuculture#spidermanfarfromhome#marvelmultiverse Una publicación compartida de MCU_CULTURE︽✵︽ (@mcuculture) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 4:22 PST
Una publicación compartida de MCU_CULTURE︽✵︽ (@mcuculture) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 4:22 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Excelsior! Super #throwback Fantastic Four with the man @therealstanlee ????. #RIPStanLee #Excelsior Una publicación compartida de Chris Evans (@teamcevans) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:11 PST
Una publicación compartida de Chris Evans (@teamcevans) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 9:11 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram A legend died..rip Stan Lee. Marvel won't be the same without you..the whole marvel fandom owes you so much, you are the reason why this fantastic fandom exists. Without you all this would never have happened, and I don't even wanna think about a life without marvel..I will miss your cameos, but you'll continue living in our hearts and never be forgotten ?? ••• #marvel #antman #rdj #pepperony #infinitywar #mcu #gwynethpaltrow #loki #sciencebros #amatw #winterwidow #thor #hulk #avengers #avengers3 #avengers4 #ironman #quotes #mcumemes #vines #stony #stucky #memes #captainamerica #vision #ships #starlord #stanlee #natasharomanoff #new Una publicación compartida de M A R V E L (@pepqerony) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:49 PST
Una publicación compartida de M A R V E L (@pepqerony) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:49 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Rest in peace Stan Lee ?? Una publicación compartida de Scarlett Johansson Pictures! (@scarlettjohanssonpictures) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 6:22 PST
Una publicación compartida de Scarlett Johansson Pictures! (@scarlettjohanssonpictures) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 6:22 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram Thanks for everything, Stan. Una publicación compartida de Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:05 PST
Una publicación compartida de Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) el 12 Nov, 2018 a las 11:05 PST
