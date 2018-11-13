  1. INICIO
Los superhéroes se despidieron de Stan Lee

La noticia de la muerte del querido creador del Hombre Araña sacudió a las redes.

13 nov 2018
Todos sus hijos cinematográficos, quedaron huérfanos. Ayer murió, a los 95 años, Stan Lee, el creador de los superhéroes de Marvel, esos que disfrutamos en los cómics y en el cine. Y todos los “superhéroes” lo despidieron a través de sus redes sociales.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

RIP #StanLee, you'll never be forgotten!

Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee

Una publicación compartida de Guy Who's Obsessed With X-men (@xmengeek) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Which is your favorite #StanLee cameo?

Una publicación compartida de Marvel vs. DC (@themarvelvsdc) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Rest in peace Stan Lee ??

Una publicación compartida de Scarlett Johansson Pictures! (@scarlettjohanssonpictures) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Thanks for everything, Stan.

Una publicación compartida de Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) el

