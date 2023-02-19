«Argentina, 1985» perdió contra «Sin novedad en el frente» en los Premios Bafta
La película argentina no se pudo quedar con el galardón en la categoría de "idioma no inglés" en la ceremonia que organiza la Academia Británica.
El largometraje nacional, «Argentina, 1985», dirigido por Santiago Mitre y protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, no fue elegida como mejor película hablada en idioma no inglés en los Premios Bafta, que entrega anualmente la Academia Británica de Artes Cinematográficas y el galardón quedó en manos de «Sin novedad en el frente», del alemán Edward Berger, disponible en Netflix.
Tanto «Sin novedad en el frente» como «Argentina, 1985», aparecen, además, como los principales candidatos al Oscar como película extranjera en la ceremonia a realizarse el 12 de marzo próximo en Los Angeles (Estados Unidos), apartado donde también figuran «Cerca», «EO» y «The Quiet Girl».
El filme alemán que hoy se impuso en Londres, superó también a la coreana «Decision to Leave», dirigida por Park Chan-wook, a la austríaca «La emperatriz rebelde», por Marie Kreutzer, y a la irlandesa «The Quiet Girl», por Colm Bairéad.
"We are completely humbled."— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023
Edward Berger and Malte Grunert are simply overwhelmed as they win the award for Film Not In The English Language #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zz6z7uJ0VM
La película alemana arrasó en la ceremonia donde también ganó el premio a mejor película, mejor director, mejor guión adaptado, mejor música original, mejor fotografía y mejor sonido.
La ceremonia de premiación de los Bafta se llevó a cabo en el Royal Festival Hall en Londres y es conducida por el actor Richard E. Grant y la presentadora de televisión Alison Hammond.
«Argentina, 1985» ya obtuvo el Goya 2023 a la Mejor Película Iberoamericana, el premio a Mejor Película Extranjera para el Círculo de Escritores Cinematográficos de España, los premios del programa «Días de cine» como mejor actor extranjero para Ricardo Darín y como mejor director extranjero para Santiago Mitre y el CEC Award a la Mejor Película Extranjera para Mitre, y es candidata a numerosos reconocimientos en todo el mundo.
Todos los ganadores de los Bafta
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Mejor Documental
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor Película Británica
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Wonder
Mejor Dirección
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Guión Original
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Mejor Guión Adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, Ian Stokell
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad
She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Geoergia Oakley y Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean
Marie Lidén – Electric Malady
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
Mejor Diseño de Producción
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck y Ernestine Hipper
Babylon – Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino
The Batman – James Chinlund y Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy y Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle y Guy Davis
Mejor Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Score Original
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Mejores Efectos Visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
The Batman – Greig Fraser
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Mejor Edición
All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond y Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Mejor Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Te puede interesar
Comentarios
Para comentar esta nota debes tener tu acceso digital.
¡Suscribite para sumar tu opinión!
Comentarios