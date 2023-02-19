«Argentina, 1985» perdió contra «Sin novedad en el frente» en los Premios Bafta

El largometraje nacional, «Argentina, 1985», dirigido por Santiago Mitre y protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, no fue elegida como mejor película hablada en idioma no inglés en los Premios Bafta, que entrega anualmente la Academia Británica de Artes Cinematográficas y el galardón quedó en manos de «Sin novedad en el frente», del alemán Edward Berger, disponible en Netflix.

Tanto «Sin novedad en el frente» como «Argentina, 1985», aparecen, además, como los principales candidatos al Oscar como película extranjera en la ceremonia a realizarse el 12 de marzo próximo en Los Angeles (Estados Unidos), apartado donde también figuran «Cerca», «EO» y «The Quiet Girl».

El filme alemán que hoy se impuso en Londres, superó también a la coreana «Decision to Leave», dirigida por Park Chan-wook, a la austríaca «La emperatriz rebelde», por Marie Kreutzer, y a la irlandesa «The Quiet Girl», por Colm Bairéad.

"We are completely humbled."



Edward Berger and Malte Grunert are simply overwhelmed as they win the award for Film Not In The English Language #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zz6z7uJ0VM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

La película alemana arrasó en la ceremonia donde también ganó el premio a mejor película, mejor director, mejor guión adaptado, mejor música original, mejor fotografía y mejor sonido.

La ceremonia de premiación de los Bafta se llevó a cabo en el Royal Festival Hall en Londres y es conducida por el actor Richard E. Grant y la presentadora de televisión Alison Hammond.

«Argentina, 1985» ya obtuvo el Goya 2023 a la Mejor Película Iberoamericana, el premio a Mejor Película Extranjera para el Círculo de Escritores Cinematográficos de España, los premios del programa «Días de cine» como mejor actor extranjero para Ricardo Darín y como mejor director extranjero para Santiago Mitre y el CEC Award a la Mejor Película Extranjera para Mitre, y es candidata a numerosos reconocimientos en todo el mundo.

Todos los ganadores de los Bafta

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Película Británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Wonder

Mejor Dirección

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor Guión Original

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Mejor Guión Adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, Ian Stokell

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Geoergia Oakley y Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean

Marie Lidén – Electric Malady

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck y Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund y Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy y Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle y Guy Davis

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Score Original

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Mejores Efectos Visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Mejor Edición

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond y Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Mejor Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness