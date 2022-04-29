ESCUCHÁ RN RADIO
Primavera Sound Buenos Aires: comenzó la venta de entradas

Ya están a la venta los tickets y abonos para la primera edición argentina del festival Primavera Sound. Jack White, Pixies, Björk, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys y Lorde encabezan el lineup.

Redacción

Por Redacción





Buenos Aires recibirá por primera vez el festival Primavera Sound.

Buenos Aires recibirá por primera vez el festival Primavera Sound.

Tras agotar la Preventa 1 en tan sólo minutos, el mega festival comenzó la venta general de tickets con todos los medios de pago. Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Lorde, Jack White, Pixies, Charli XCX, Interpol, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Cat Power, Beach House, Arca, Father John Misty y más de 150 artistas formarán parte del esperado show.

Primavera Sound Buenos Aires confirmó este miércoles el primer lineup de su historia y el furor acaparó todos las las latitudes. A partir de ahora se pueden conseguir tickets para formar parte del festival a través de All Access. 

PRECIOS ABONOS 4 DIAS VIP

Preventa 1: $60.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $70.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: 80.000 + Service Charge 

3 DIAS VIP

Preventa 1: $50.000 + Service Charge  ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $60.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $70.000 + Service Charge 

4 DÍAS GENERAL

Preventa 1: $30.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $35.000 + Service ChargePreventa

3: $45.000 + Service ChargePreventa

4: $55.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $60.000 + Service Charge 

3 DÍAS GENERAL

Preventa 1: $25.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $30.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $40.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 4: $45.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $50.000 + Service Charge  

TICKETS GENERALES POR DIA VIERNES 14/10

ROAD TO PRIMAVERA

Preventa 1: $10.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $12.000 + Service Charge Precio final: $14.000 + Service Charge 

MIERCOLES 9/11

PRIMAVERA: LA BIENVENIDA

Preventa 1: $10.000 + Service Charge  ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $12.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3 : $14.000 + Service ChargePrecio final: $16.000 + Service Charge 

SABADO 12/11 PRIMAVER SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS

Preventa 1: $14.000 + Service Charge  ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $16.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $18.000 + Service Charge Precio final: $20.000 + Service Charge  

DOMINGO 13/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS

Preventa 1: $14.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $16.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $18.000 + Service Charge Precio Final: $20.000 + Service Charge 

TICKET VIP POR DIA

ROAD TO PRIMAVERA

Preventa 1: $20.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $24.000 + Service Charge Precio Final: $28.000 + Service Charge  

MIERCOLES 9/11 PRIMAVERA: LA BIENVENIDA

Preventa 1: $20.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $24.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $28.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $32.000 + Service Charge

SABADO 12/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS

Preventa 1: $28.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $32.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $36.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $40.000 + Service Charge  

DOMINGO 13/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS

Preventa 1: $28.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!

Preventa 2: $32.000 + Service Charge

Preventa 3: $36.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $40.000 + Service Charge


Música

Comentarios

