Primavera Sound Buenos Aires: comenzó la venta de entradas
Ya están a la venta los tickets y abonos para la primera edición argentina del festival Primavera Sound. Jack White, Pixies, Björk, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys y Lorde encabezan el lineup.
Tras agotar la Preventa 1 en tan sólo minutos, el mega festival comenzó la venta general de tickets con todos los medios de pago. Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Lorde, Jack White, Pixies, Charli XCX, Interpol, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Cat Power, Beach House, Arca, Father John Misty y más de 150 artistas formarán parte del esperado show.
Primavera Sound Buenos Aires confirmó este miércoles el primer lineup de su historia y el furor acaparó todos las las latitudes. A partir de ahora se pueden conseguir tickets para formar parte del festival a través de All Access.
PRECIOS ABONOS 4 DIAS VIP
Preventa 1: $60.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $70.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: 80.000 + Service Charge
3 DIAS VIP
Preventa 1: $50.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $60.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $70.000 + Service Charge
4 DÍAS GENERAL
Preventa 1: $30.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $35.000 + Service ChargePreventa
3: $45.000 + Service ChargePreventa
4: $55.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $60.000 + Service Charge
3 DÍAS GENERAL
Preventa 1: $25.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $30.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $40.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 4: $45.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $50.000 + Service Charge
TICKETS GENERALES POR DIA VIERNES 14/10
ROAD TO PRIMAVERA
Preventa 1: $10.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $12.000 + Service Charge Precio final: $14.000 + Service Charge
MIERCOLES 9/11
PRIMAVERA: LA BIENVENIDA
Preventa 1: $10.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $12.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3 : $14.000 + Service ChargePrecio final: $16.000 + Service Charge
SABADO 12/11 PRIMAVER SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS
Preventa 1: $14.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $16.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $18.000 + Service Charge Precio final: $20.000 + Service Charge
DOMINGO 13/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS
Preventa 1: $14.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $16.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $18.000 + Service Charge Precio Final: $20.000 + Service Charge
TICKET VIP POR DIA
ROAD TO PRIMAVERA
Preventa 1: $20.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $24.000 + Service Charge Precio Final: $28.000 + Service Charge
MIERCOLES 9/11 PRIMAVERA: LA BIENVENIDA
Preventa 1: $20.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $24.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $28.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $32.000 + Service Charge
SABADO 12/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS
Preventa 1: $28.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $32.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $36.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $40.000 + Service Charge
DOMINGO 13/11 PRIMAVERA SOUND EN PARQUE DE LOS NIÑOS
Preventa 1: $28.000 + Service Charge ¡AGOTADO!
Preventa 2: $32.000 + Service Charge
Preventa 3: $36.000 + Service ChargePrecio Final: $40.000 + Service Charge
Comentarios
Para comentar esta nota debes tener tu acceso digital.
¡Suscribite para sumar tu opinión!
Comentarios