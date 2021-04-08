Farmacias de Turno

Farmacias de turno: jueves 08 de abril de 2021

Por Redacción

ALLEN
Arrayán - San Martín y Aristóbulo del Valle - Tel: 4451973

BARILOCHE
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Alta Catedral (1) - Plaza Amancay - local 8 - C° Catedral - Tel: 4460138

CATRIEL
Andina - Av. Mosconi y Argentina - Tel: 4912875

CENTENARIO
Agostini - Buenos Aires 486 - Tel: 4898092
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400

CHOELE CHOEL
Lavezini - Kennedy 625 - Tel: 442704

CINCO SALTOS
Cinco Saltos - Rivadavia 502 - Tel: 4981338

CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Alem 325 - Tel: 2996262640
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428

CUTRAL CO
Lacar - Roca 147 - Tel: 4862777

FERNANDEZ ORO
Arrayanes - Yrigoyen y Arrayanes - Tel: 299-6267413

GENERAL CONESA
Amorosi - Belgrano 456

GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
La Plata - La Plata 702 - Tel: 4432268
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200

JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291

JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Lanin - M. Moreno y A. Argentina - Tel: 491972

NEUQUÉN
Catriel - Catriel 243 - Tel: 4428910
Del Pueblo - Mitre 73 - Tel: 4422374

PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte V - av. Keidel y 9 de julio - Tel: 4863426

PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261

RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
Facundo - Hipólito Yrigoyen 627 - Tel: 4886453

RÍO COLORADO
Sur - Irigoyen 535 - Tel: 432400

S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371

VIEDMA
De la Costa - Avenida Alfonsín 950 - 2920-285833
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
De la Montaña - Arrayanes 207 - Tel: 4494317

VILLA REGINA
Italia II - Cipolletti 245 - Tel: 4465057

ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122

(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h


Comentarios


