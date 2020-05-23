Farmacias de Turno

Farmacias de turno: sábado 23 de mayo de 2020



ALLEN
Ciudad - Tomás Orell 384 - Tel: 4452556

BARILOCHE
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Del Cruce (1) - Ruta 258 y Beschtedt

CATRIEL
Boulevard - Hipólito Irigoyen y Países Bajos - Tel: 4915214

CENTENARIO
Indaver - República de Chile 445 - Tel: 4899436
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400

CHOELE CHOEL
Vidoni Piu - Avellaneda 779 - Tel: 442327

CINCO SALTOS
Allende - San Martín 201 - Tel: 4980325

CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Villegas 517 - Tel: 4776659
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428

CUTRAL CO
Lacar - Roca 147 - Tel: 4862777

FERNANDEZ ORO
Sin datos

GENERAL CONESA
De Pasquale - San Martín 628

GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Costanzo - Roca 1152 - Tel: 4422479
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200

JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291

JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880

NEUQUÉN
Nueva Integral II - Cnel. Racedo 305 - Tel: 156589200
Confluencia - Richieri y Linares - Tel: 4438414

PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte III - San Martín 869 - Tel: 4862993

PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261

RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San Benito - San Martín 586

RÍO COLORADO
Comahue - Sarmiento 401 - Tel: 432680

S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371

VIEDMA
Krenz - Bulevar Contin 688 - Tel: 425477
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
De la Montaña - Arrayanes 207 - Tel: 4494317

VILLA REGINA
Rangel - Cipolletti 1003 - Tel: 4461300
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365

ZAPALA
Mavil - Roca 515 - Tel: 424122

(1) Hasta las 23
(2) Hasta las 24
(3) Hasta las 22


