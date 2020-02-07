Madonna explicó sus problemas de salud en una carta
La cantante publicó un extenso texto en Instagram explicando por qué no realiza conciertos de manera consecutiva.
La cantante, que editó recientemente su decimocuarto álbum “Madame X”, está teniendo algunos problemas de salud a sus 61 años y ella misma explicó qué le está pasando.
"Como saben tengo múltiples lesiones y he tenido que cancelar shows para darme tiempo para descansar. Quiero hacerles saber con tiempo que cancelará dos shows, el 4 y el 11 de febrero en el Palladium de Londres, porque hacer tres shows seguidos es demasiado para mi cuerpo", indicó Madonna en Instagram.
Y aseguró: "En verdad, mis doctores insisten que descanse un día después de un show, pero creo que puedo manejar hacer dos shows seguidos si después descanso”.
Y explicó la extensa rutina de rehabilitación que lleva adelante: “Hago seis horas de rehabilitación cada día: tres horas antes del shows y tres horas después con múltiples terapias”.
Además, la intérprete aclaró que tuvo que modificar aspectos del espectáculo por su salud y que se devolverá al instante el dinero de sus shows cancelados.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A note to my fans: As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame ❌ . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium
