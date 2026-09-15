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Los mejores looks de los Emmy 2026: brillos, sastrería y glamour en la alfombra roja

De Zendaya y Selena Gomez a Noah Wyle y Colman Domingo, las figuras que llegaron a la ceremonia dejaron una variada muestra de estilo.

Redacción

Por Redacción

Zendaya lució un vestido de Prada.

Zendaya lució un vestido de Prada.

La alfombra roja de los Emmy 2026 volvió a ser una vidriera de moda y belleza, con celebridades que desplegaron una amplia variedad de estilos. Sastrería, vestidos, transparencias, colores se combinaron en propuestas que fueron desde el glamour más clásico hasta elecciones más audaces. Estos fueron algunos de los looks que se destacaron en una de las noches más importantes de la televisión.

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La alfombra roja de los Emmy 2026 volvió a ser una vidriera de moda y belleza, con celebridades que desplegaron una amplia variedad de estilos. Sastrería, vestidos, transparencias, colores se combinaron en propuestas que fueron desde el glamour más clásico hasta elecciones más audaces. Estos fueron algunos de los looks que se destacaron en una de las noches más importantes de la televisión.

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