Los mejores looks de los Emmy 2026: brillos, sastrería y glamour en la alfombra roja
De Zendaya y Selena Gomez a Noah Wyle y Colman Domingo, las figuras que llegaron a la ceremonia dejaron una variada muestra de estilo.
La alfombra roja de los Emmy 2026 volvió a ser una vidriera de moda y belleza, con celebridades que desplegaron una amplia variedad de estilos. Sastrería, vestidos, transparencias, colores se combinaron en propuestas que fueron desde el glamour más clásico hasta elecciones más audaces. Estos fueron algunos de los looks que se destacaron en una de las noches más importantes de la televisión.Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
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