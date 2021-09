Suspenden vuelos del aeropuerto de la isla de La Palma por las cenizas y suben a 6.200 los evacuados

The Cumbre Vieja volcano is seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma in September 25, 2021. - La Palma airport, affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, is inoperative due to the volcanic ash accumulation, AENA, the public body that manages Spanish airports, reported today. The Cumbre Vieja went on erupting on September 19, 2021 forcing the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and covering with lava more than 180 hectares (445 acres) of land. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)