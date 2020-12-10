Farmacias de turno: jueves 10 de diciembre de 2020
ALLEN
Fernandez - Brown 218 - Tel: 4450729
BARILOCHE
Patagónica - Diag. Capraro 1050 - Tel: 4422537
De Miguel - Mitre 130 - Tel: 4423025
Ruta 40 II (1) - Monteverde y Buenos Aires - Tel: 154100624
CATRIEL
Catriel II - Clemente Zurita 123 - Tel: 4915013
CENTENARIO
Indaver - República de Chile 445 - Tel: 4899436
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400
CHOELE CHOEL
Amely - Kennedy 927 - Tel: 442812
CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288
CIPOLLETTI
De la Roca - Roca 219 - Tel: 4783777
La Botica - Toschi y Las Acacias - Tel: 4781541
Austral - Mengelle 1907 - Tel: 4790472
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428
CUTRAL CO
Traful - Lago Traful 1 - Tel: 4961452
FERNANDEZ ORO
Sánchez - Roca 10 - Tel: 299-4996990
GENERAL CONESA
Chader - 25 de Mayo 418
GENERAL ROCA
San Martín 6 - Sarmiento 1462
Araucana - Villegas y Santa Cruz - Tel: 154415740
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
San Martín 2 (3) - Mitre 1748 - Tel: 4426928
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200
JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291
JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Lanin - M. Moreno y A. Argentina - Tel: 491972
NEUQUÉN
San Judas - Chocón 436 - Tel: 4471298
Alpina - Fotheringham 150 - Tel: 154729302
PLAZA HUINCUL
El Indio - San Martín 511 - Tel: 4968105
PLOTTIER
Nueva Integral - Buenos Aires 121 - Tel: 4932500
RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San José - Misiones 204 - Tel: 4886306-4888070
RÍO COLORADO
Río Colorado - Juan B. Justo 699 - Tel: 432099
S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Austral - Elordi 765 - Tel: 427393
La Vega - Q. Martin 14 - Tel: 421605
VIEDMA
Nueva Pasteur - 25 de mayo 813 - Tel: 432132
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176
VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Radal - Arrayanes 150 – local 3 - Tel: 4494404
VILLA REGINA
Italia II - Cipolletti 245 - Tel: 4465057
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365
ZAPALA
Del Alto - Cristóbal Colón 824 - Tel: 15695188
(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h
