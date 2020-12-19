Farmacias de Turno

Farmacias de turno: sábado 19 de diciembre de 2020

Por Redacción




ALLEN
Fernandez - Brown 218 - Tel: 4450729

BARILOCHE
Gallardo - Villegas 467 - Tel: 4429853
Gilmore - Mitre 802 - Tel: 4422653
Santa Lucía (1) - Av. Los Pioneros 3860 - Tel: 4442474

CATRIEL
Boulevard - Hipólito Irigoyen y Países Bajos - Tel: 4915214

CENTENARIO
Global - Honduras 1195 - Tel: 4891394
Global (2) - Paraguay 3 - Tel: 4890400

CHOELE CHOEL
Fuscagni - avenida San Martín 1192 - Tel: 443354

CINCO SALTOS
Virgen del Rosario - Sarmiento 665 - Tel: 4982288

CIPOLLETTI
Suyai - Alem 325 - Tel: 2996262640
Seratti - Italia y 9 de julio - Tel: 4783564
Gazzola - Av. Alem 565 - Tel: 4783017
Martín (1) - 9 de Julio 429 - Tel: 4781599
Bancaria (1) - Roca 865 - Tel: 4770025
Cruz del Sur (2) - Av. Alem 1805 - Tel: 4783428

CUTRAL CO
Cruz del Sur - Saenz Peña 276 - Tel: 4962946

FERNANDEZ ORO
Integral - avenida Cipolletti 495 - Tel: 299-4996699

GENERAL CONESA
De Pasquale - San Martín 628

GENERAL ROCA
Tiengo - San Juan 1300 - Tel: 4430222
Costanzo - Roca 1152 - Tel: 4422479
Sud (3) - Tucumán y Neuquén - Tel: 4422595
San Martín 1(3) - San Martín 87 - Tel: 4427176
Bancaria (3) - Villegas 752 - Tel: 4422886
Paniceres (3) - Tucumán esq. Italia - Tel: 4428635
Estuardo Romero (3) - Av. Roca 1338 - Tel: 4425200

JACOBACCI
Araucana - Av. San Martín 353 - Tel: 432291

JUNÍN DE LOS ANDES
Junin - Juan Manuel de Rosas 180 - Tel: 492880

NEUQUÉN
Global - San Martín 3581 - Tel: 4451482
Del Pueblo - J. B. Justo 302 - Tel: 4438306

PLAZA HUINCUL
Norte V - av. Keidel y 9 de julio - Tel: 4863426

PLOTTIER
Monasterio - San Martín esq. Tromen - Tel: 4934261

RINCÓN DE LOS SAUCES
San Benito - San Martín 586

RÍO COLORADO
Comahue - Sarmiento 401 - Tel: 432680

S. M. DE LOS ANDES
Norte - Curruhuinca 728 - Tel: 410371

VIEDMA
De la Costa - Avenida Alfonsín 950 - 2920-285833
El Cóndor (2) (Balneario) - Calle 69 Nº 263 - Tel: 497176

VILLA LA ANGOSTURA
Del Siglo - Arrayanes 230 - Tel: 4495003

VILLA REGINA
Del Sur - Tucumán 351 - Tel: 4464779
Italia I (2) - San Martín 351 - Tel: 461365

ZAPALA
El Maiten - Ejército Argentino 229 - Tel: 421761

(1) Hasta las 23 h
(2) Hasta las 24 h
(3) Hasta las 22 h


