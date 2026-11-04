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JD Vance culpó a la guerra con Irán por la derrota republicana: “Todos saben por qué perdimos”

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos dijo que Donald Trump comparte su diagnóstico y que muchos votantes republicanos de 2024 eligieron esta vez a los demócratas. Donald Trump Jr. respaldó el mensaje en X.

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JD Vance, vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, atribuyó a la guerra con Irán la derrota republicana en las elecciones de medio término. (Foto: gentileza)

JD Vance, vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, atribuyó a la guerra con Irán la derrota republicana en las elecciones de medio término. (Foto: gentileza)

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, JD Vance, atribuyó la derrota del Partido Republicano en las elecciones de medio término a la guerra con Irán. Lo hizo en un extenso mensaje en X el miércoles, un día después de que los demócratas se quedaran con el control del Congreso.

La razón por la que perdimos es la guerra. El propio presidente lo dijo anoche”, escribió Vance. Y agregó: “Todos saben por qué perdimos. Y cualquier conversación honesta sobre cómo seguimos a partir de acá tiene que empezar por ahí”.

Por qué perdieron los republicanos, según JD Vance

El vicepresidente sostuvo que los republicanos sí fueron a votar, pero no por su partido. “El problema principal es que mucha gente que votó por Trump y Vance en 2024 votó por los demócratas en 2026”, afirmó. Como ejemplo citó a Florida, donde el electorado fue 9 puntos más republicano que demócrata, apenas un par de puntos menos que en 2024.

Vance contó que un encuestador le anticipó el día de la elección que perderían el voto genérico por 13 puntos. Según ese encuestador, los votantes de Trump que abandonaron al partido pusieron cuatro condiciones para volver: terminar la guerra, enfocarse en el costo de vida y la inflación, poner a Estados Unidos primero y cambiar la relación con Israel.

También lanzó un desafío a los defensores de la ofensiva militar. “Si quieren argumentar que perder el Senado por los próximos seis años valió la pena, háganlo. Estén de acuerdo o no, eso al menos es honesto”, planteó.

Trump Jr. apoyó a Vance y Trump relativizó el peso de Irán

Donald Trump Jr., hijo del presidente, compartió el posteo de Vance en su cuenta de X. “Cada palabra de esto es 100% 100% 100%”, escribió, con el emoji que en redes se usa para expresar acuerdo total.

Donald Trump, en cambio, matizó el diagnóstico. En declaraciones a Fox News reconoció que el resultado “en parte se debió a Irán”, aunque aseguró que “la gente entendió la importancia” de lo que hizo con ese país.

Los demócratas ganaron el control de la Cámara de Representantes y del Senado, con 228 y 54 bancas respectivamente. Una encuesta de AP a votantes de los 50 estados mostró además que la inflación, que empeoró en lugar de bajar, pesó sobre los republicanos.


Temas

elecciones 2026

Estados Unidos

Irán

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, JD Vance, atribuyó la derrota del Partido Republicano en las elecciones de medio término a la guerra con Irán. Lo hizo en un extenso mensaje en X el miércoles, un día después de que los demócratas se quedaran con el control del Congreso.

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