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Microsoft explicó qué provocó la caída de Outlook y Teams: un error oculto desde julio y una falla en cascada

Un defecto de software que estaba latente desde julio se combinó con más carga y menos servidores disponibles. En el peor momento, más del 80% de los equipos no respondía.

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La caída de Outlook del jueves 12 de noviembre afectó el correo de Microsoft 365 en todo el mundo. (Foto: gentileza)

La caída de Outlook del jueves 12 de noviembre afectó el correo de Microsoft 365 en todo el mundo. (Foto: gentileza)

Microsoft explicó qué provocó la caída global de Outlook y otros servicios de Microsoft 365 del jueves 12 de noviembre: un error de software que estaba oculto desde julio, sumado a un aumento de la carga y a una capacidad de servidores reducida. Lo detalló Charles Lamanna, vicepresidente ejecutivo de la compañía, en un posteo en X en el que además pidió disculpas a los clientes.

“Lamentamos profundamente el impacto en todos nuestros clientes y reconocemos el impacto que esto tiene en sus operaciones y negocios normales”, escribió Lamanna. El directivo adelantó que el informe final del incidente se publicará esta semana, y que ya hay una versión más extensa disponible para los administradores en el Centro de Administración de Microsoft 365.

Cuáles fueron las tres causas de la caída de Outlook y Microsoft 365

El primer factor fue un defecto latente en los servidores de la puerta de enlace de red, el sistema que recibe las conexiones de los usuarios y las distribuye entre los distintos servicios de Microsoft 365. El error venía de una corrección que empezó a desplegarse en julio y que durante más de tres meses funcionó en todo el mundo sin problemas.

El segundo fue un aumento de la carga. Microsoft tiene dos sistemas de puertas de enlace independientes para pasar el tráfico de uno a otro ante fallas, y unas 15 horas antes del corte Teams se había movido a la puerta principal, la misma que atiende a Exchange Online, el servicio de correo detrás de Outlook.

El tercero fue que, al mismo tiempo, casi el 14% de la capacidad de los servidores estaba fuera de servicio por un problema no relacionado, del día anterior. Esa reducción por sí sola no habría generado inconvenientes, pero sumada a la mayor carga hizo aparecer el error de julio en plena hora pico de tráfico en Estados Unidos.

Por qué la falla se extendió a todo el mundo y llegó al 80% de los servidores

Cuando un servidor deja de responder, los sistemas de Microsoft desvían automáticamente a los usuarios hacia otros que funcionan. Esta vez ese mecanismo empeoró las cosas: el tráfico redirigido sobrecargó a los servidores que quedaban y provocó una falla en cascada.

En menos de dos horas el defecto se repitió en toda la red y, en el peor momento, más del 80% de los servidores no respondía. Además, por otro problema, las separaciones entre regiones que deberían haber contenido el corte no funcionaron, y eso permitió que el impacto se volviera global.

Lamanna también explicó por qué las pruebas de carga no detectaron el error a tiempo. El problema se agravaba en los equipos más nuevos y con más núcleos, mientras que las pruebas se hacían sobre todo con hardware más débil.

Por qué Teams volvió antes y el correo de Outlook tardó más en recuperarse

Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint y las aplicaciones de Office pudieron salir de la infraestructura afectada y por eso se restablecieron antes. Los chats y las reuniones de Teams funcionaron casi todo el tiempo, pero Exchange Online no puede operar fuera de esa puerta de enlace.

La recuperación del correo de Outlook fue más lenta de lo habitual porque los servidores que volvían a funcionar quedaban desbordados por el tráfico acumulado y se caían otra vez. Como el error tenía meses, tampoco sirvieron los mecanismos habituales para revertir cambios: los ingenieros tuvieron que desarrollar una actualización, aplicarla por grupos de servidores y reiniciarlos de a poco hasta normalizar el servicio.


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Microsoft explicó qué provocó la caída global de Outlook y otros servicios de Microsoft 365 del jueves 12 de noviembre: un error de software que estaba oculto desde julio, sumado a un aumento de la carga y a una capacidad de servidores reducida. Lo detalló Charles Lamanna, vicepresidente ejecutivo de la compañía, en un posteo en X en el que además pidió disculpas a los clientes.

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