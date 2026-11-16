Microsoft explicó qué provocó la caída de Outlook y Teams: un error oculto desde julio y una falla en cascada
Un defecto de software que estaba latente desde julio se combinó con más carga y menos servidores disponibles. En el peor momento, más del 80% de los equipos no respondía.
Microsoft explicó qué provocó la caída global de Outlook y otros servicios de Microsoft 365 del jueves 12 de noviembre: un error de software que estaba oculto desde julio, sumado a un aumento de la carga y a una capacidad de servidores reducida. Lo detalló Charles Lamanna, vicepresidente ejecutivo de la compañía, en un posteo en X en el que además pidió disculpas a los clientes.
“Lamentamos profundamente el impacto en todos nuestros clientes y reconocemos el impacto que esto tiene en sus operaciones y negocios normales”, escribió Lamanna. El directivo adelantó que el informe final del incidente se publicará esta semana, y que ya hay una versión más extensa disponible para los administradores en el Centro de Administración de Microsoft 365.
More details on the root cause can be found in the Microsoft 365 Admin center, and an abridged version can be found below.— Charles Lamanna (@clamanna) November 16, 2026
We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognize the impact that this has on their normal business & operations.
The incident on Thursday, November 12th, 2026, was caused by three main factors that together caused a global outage for the networking gateway that fronts many Microsoft 365 services.
First, a latent defect caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions. This was due to lock contention inside an internal process which caused the machine to become unavailable. This defect was the result of a fix that was prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers; neither the underlying defect nor the fix applies to broader Windows deployments.
The initial change in behavior first started deployment in July of this year. The update went through safe deployment and saturated globally over several weeks, during which time no issues were observed. For more than three months, the change was deployed worldwide without impact.
Our normal load testing did not detect the latent issue because the different traffic and SKU mix used in our test labs. The contention issue is worsened on machines with more cores and newer hardware; whereas our load testing tended to focus on our weaker hardware SKUs with fewer cores.
Second, a surge in load increased the likelihood for the networking gateways to encounter the contention. Within Microsoft 365, we maintain two independent and heterogenous network gateway systems designed for isolation and high availability. This allows many Microsoft 365 services to fail to/from them during outages or disruptions. Approximately fifteen hours before the outage, Teams failed over from the alternative networking gateway to the ‘primary’ gateway that also supports Exchange Online. This increased the load on the networking gateway and changed its traffic patterns. This type of failover is part of normal operations and is integral to standard Microsoft resiliency efforts.
Third, at the same time, nearly 14% of server capacity for the networking gateway was out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day. This server capacity was on track to be returned to active service through routine maintenance and health processes. The service had sufficient capacity headroom, so the reduction in server capacity had no impact on its own.
Taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity, caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July. This caused requests to build up until servers ultimately stopped responding. This occurred during the peak window of traffic in the United States.
When servers lose connectivity, our traffic management systems automatically route users to other healthy endpoints. This happens often and is critical to avoiding any interruption due to hardware, software, or network defects and is normally what makes the service resilient. However, the redirected traffic increased the likelihood for the same problem to occur on the remaining endpoints. This caused a cascading failure from server to server as the same amount of load was spread across fewer servers. In less than two hours, the previously unknown defect was encountered across our fleet and rendered them unresponsive. At its lowest, more than 80% of servers were unresponsive.
Normally, the network gateway is composed of thousands of ‘capacity units’ which represent shards of capacity, hardware, and networking infrastructure. These ‘capacity units’ are then organized into regions. In this case, due to a separate issue, the normal bulkheads between these different partitions did not stop the cascading failure. This is what allowed the impact to spread across our network gateway infrastructure globally.
Several services like Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps failed out of the faulty network gateway infrastructure. That is why those services were restored earlier, with Teams chats and meetings functioning without issue for most of the outage. But not all services, like Exchange Online, can fail out of this network gateway.
Recovery took longer than usual because as servers returned to service, they were immediately overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again. Our normally automated recovery processes were not designed to restore service from this broad unresponsive state. Additionally, since the main code defect was a latent bug from several months previous, our normal rollback, flighting, and feature flags were unable to quickly revert the change.
After engineers confirmed the defect as the cause, we developed an update that returned the code path to the previously known good state. To effectively apply this fix, and to slowly bring the service online again, we took groups of servers out of service, applied the change, and restarted them before returning them to service. This process was carefully applied to large quantities of infrastructure at a time (e.g. 50%+ of a region).
The final Post-Incident Review (PIR) will provide more details later this week.
Cuáles fueron las tres causas de la caída de Outlook y Microsoft 365
El primer factor fue un defecto latente en los servidores de la puerta de enlace de red, el sistema que recibe las conexiones de los usuarios y las distribuye entre los distintos servicios de Microsoft 365. El error venía de una corrección que empezó a desplegarse en julio y que durante más de tres meses funcionó en todo el mundo sin problemas.
El segundo fue un aumento de la carga. Microsoft tiene dos sistemas de puertas de enlace independientes para pasar el tráfico de uno a otro ante fallas, y unas 15 horas antes del corte Teams se había movido a la puerta principal, la misma que atiende a Exchange Online, el servicio de correo detrás de Outlook.
El tercero fue que, al mismo tiempo, casi el 14% de la capacidad de los servidores estaba fuera de servicio por un problema no relacionado, del día anterior. Esa reducción por sí sola no habría generado inconvenientes, pero sumada a la mayor carga hizo aparecer el error de julio en plena hora pico de tráfico en Estados Unidos.
Por qué la falla se extendió a todo el mundo y llegó al 80% de los servidores
Cuando un servidor deja de responder, los sistemas de Microsoft desvían automáticamente a los usuarios hacia otros que funcionan. Esta vez ese mecanismo empeoró las cosas: el tráfico redirigido sobrecargó a los servidores que quedaban y provocó una falla en cascada.
En menos de dos horas el defecto se repitió en toda la red y, en el peor momento, más del 80% de los servidores no respondía. Además, por otro problema, las separaciones entre regiones que deberían haber contenido el corte no funcionaron, y eso permitió que el impacto se volviera global.
Lamanna también explicó por qué las pruebas de carga no detectaron el error a tiempo. El problema se agravaba en los equipos más nuevos y con más núcleos, mientras que las pruebas se hacían sobre todo con hardware más débil.
Por qué Teams volvió antes y el correo de Outlook tardó más en recuperarse
Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint y las aplicaciones de Office pudieron salir de la infraestructura afectada y por eso se restablecieron antes. Los chats y las reuniones de Teams funcionaron casi todo el tiempo, pero Exchange Online no puede operar fuera de esa puerta de enlace.
La recuperación del correo de Outlook fue más lenta de lo habitual porque los servidores que volvían a funcionar quedaban desbordados por el tráfico acumulado y se caían otra vez. Como el error tenía meses, tampoco sirvieron los mecanismos habituales para revertir cambios: los ingenieros tuvieron que desarrollar una actualización, aplicarla por grupos de servidores y reiniciarlos de a poco hasta normalizar el servicio.
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